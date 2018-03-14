Why YOU should have your own blog

Because it's good for you, and it's good for society.

You having your own blog is good for YOU because:

It will encourage you to finish things

Your unfinished art project

That half-learned a song on the piano

The essay you almost finished about your Dad's service in WW2

The funny video you took of your kids that you planned to edit into a "movie"

The balsa wood airplane you never got around to painting

What the heck is the matter with us? What's the matter with us is we don't have a place to show off our creations.

It will give you a place to show off

When I was growing up we had these things called "talent shows." Our grade school sponsored one every year, and it was always a memorable event. I don't mean that casually, I mean that literally. Fifty years later, I vividly remember performing a Hawaiian dance in kindergarten, in front of the entire school, us girls spinning around, each with a boy holding his hand formally over our head, navigating a larger circle while spinning in a smaller circle, keeping rhythm by clapping those shaker-bean-pod things. Wait, were there coconut shells, too? A feeling of injustice is attached to this memory... I think some of the boys got to knock together coconut shells, which made more noise than the beans, and I was jealous. We danced on a stage that by some complicated mechanism folded out of the wall in our cafeteria. Did bleachers for the audience also fold out of the wall? What a cool, multipurpose setup for a cafeteria. I can see our teacher, Miss...pronoucned Kaka-sheema... [pic] off to one side, by the record player, which was playing Hawaiian music of course, her hair in a 60s-style bouffant, she was trying to herd us in the right direction with her hand motions and expressions, while I was thinking, "I wish I had paid more attention when we were practicing this dance."

And I remember:

Playing "Yankee Doodle" on my plastic recorder.

Twirling baton to "Herb Albert and the Tijuana brass" -- an album featuring women covered with whipped cream. <img = herb>

"Tumbling" on a yellow gymnastic mat to to "Hey Jude"

A girl with a pillow stuffed into her shirt (to look pregnant) singing "Yesterday." The song took on a whole new meaning.

Three boys -- Clint? Marty? Who else? -- covered their upper bodies with giant "hats" made from grocery bags and painted funny faces on their bare bellies, and "lip-synced" a song by making their bellies move. It was so funny.

Why are such memories so "vivid"? Because, as I learned in college, vivid memories are created when TWO things occur at the same time:

* an event

* a strong emotion

You might not remember taking a baton-twirling class at the local rec center. But you DO remember the entire baton-twirling routine that you performed on stage to the tune of 'A Taste of Honey'. The terror of walking out on stage. The scratchy sound of the record player as your teacher queues up "A Taste of Honey." The squishy feel of that yellow tumbling mat under your bare feet. The baby-diaper safety pin that you added to reinforce the snaps holding your body suit snapped under your crotch. The intense prayer you send to heaven every time you throw the baton in the air -- dear God, oh please, please let me catch it! Preferably right in the center! Oh, thank you, thank you! Here comes the hard one -- please, please, please... IF YOU EXIST SEND ME A SIGNAL BY LETTING ME CATCH THIS BATON!"

Talent shows are a public good, just like street cleaning and clean water, but we don't really have them any more. The talent shows my kids had in school were mostly about sexy dancing and 'American Idol'-style singing ... the shy kids who might have played "Yankee Doodle" on a plastic recorder stayed a million miles away.

Well, dangit, I still play the recorder. Why? Because playing "Yankee Doodle" in a talent show forced me to learn it well enough to play an actual song. As a result, I have a music stand in my kitchen and a CD in my stereo, and I play "Celtic Music for the Recorder" just because it's fun.

It will restore your ability to prioritize

Do you think that whatever you are doing TODAY is WAY MORE IMPORTANT than what you did yesterday?

Of course you don't.

You might have saved a man's life yesterday because you knew CPR, and today you're justorganizing your spice shelf.

You might have put the final touches on the tile backsplash you designed yourself yesterday, and today you're driving to Home Depot to return an un-used bag of grout.

You might have robbed a bank and led police on a high speed chase yesterday, while today you're just sitting in a campground, hoping no one will recognize your car.

Don't you think the relative importance of events in your life should be determined by YOU?

The way the world is organized right now, everything that's NEW is important and everything that's OLD is not. The tribute you wrote to your co-worker who died unexpectedly in a car crash is now about fifty posts down in your Facebook feed, and will soon disappear into the dustbin of history.

If you have your own blog, you will get to determine what's important, what's featured, in what order things are sorted, what gets its own menu choice, which posts get deleted, and which are saved as permanent pages.

It will give you a feeling of permanence and prove that you walked the earth

This is me.

This was me.

I am here.

I was here.

This is what I think.

This is what I thought.

I exist.

I existed.

Here's the proof.

It will let YOU decide whose opinion you care about

Do you think the viciously-cruel, profanity-laden opinions of some random, trolling stranger is as valuable as the thoughtful commentary of your closest friends?

No, you do not.

Our mindspace belongs to us. This is a huge issue in the blogging world. For two reasons:

(1.) Most people stop blogging because of the comments. The spam. The meanness and stupidity and the constant stream of people trying to sell you something. The insults. The trolls.

(2.) We have all bought into a system in which "comments" are controlled by third parties who basically "own" them, who keep them on their servers, not yours, and who "mine" them so they can sell things to your fans and friends.

That's something that needs to change. But think about this: Letting people "comment" on your blog posts is optional. And I recommend you turn it off.

If someone has something to say, let them write their own blog and make their comments there.

If they know you, let them contact you on Facebook.

Having a lot of viewers and commenters does not make you a valuable person. Even if you only had one person who occassionally looked at your blog, so what? Your blog is still a valuable way to communicate with that person. Small is beautiful.

It will make your world both smaller and larger

Small is beautiful

Heroes/memorials

You will learn valuable technical skills

It's good for SOCIETY Because:

We need to take back our public spaces

The internet is our graveyard, too

It crowds out from park

It takes people out of tiny-snippet land

The tyranny of the commenters

I

Objections

If every time you went outside your house, a crowd of people through rocks at you. And every time you said anything, a crowd of people hurled insults at you and shouted you down. Would you go outside? Would you speak?

What would make our public places safer? By people going out and being present in those spaces.

You're not going to make any money! It's going to COST you money. So what?

Summary

We need to get away from this idea that blogs, or websites, are about making money. "Maybe if I write