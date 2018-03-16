My journey through layering hell with PIXI.js and HTML (hey, that rhymes)

Subtitle : "How I made that "dangling cloth-like mesh with a photo on it" that you see on my "Manifesto" page"

This goes out to anyone who might be struggling to integrate PIXI graphics into a regular web page. I will address two main issues: (1.) getting your graphic into your DOM, and (2.) figuring out the transparency and z-index stuff. I will also include all the code for making my version of the "un-tearable photo cloth." It's not anything I can take credit for, please give a shout-at to the original makers.

According to Wikipedia, "Pixi.js is an open source, cross browser JavaScript 2D WebGL graphics library with canvas fallback."

Translation: "PIXI is a Javascript thing that helps you make online video games that other people can play right in their web browsers."

Making video games is NOT anything I find even remotely interesting. I'm too busy gnashing my teeth at the memory of all the money I spent on my kids' Gameboy, Gameboy Advanced, Nintendo 64, GameCube, Nintendo DS, Xbox 360, Wii, PS3, and PS4 gaming systems. I had to call one of them to get that list -- it was even longer than I remembered, and doesn't include the PC games like Winnie the Pooh, PlaySkool, Myst, Barbie Detective, Lemonade Tycoon, and all that. Every game between $30 and $60 a pop, in 'aught' dollars.

All right, I'm not interested in games, but I am interested in becoming a programmer, so there I was, admiring this masterpiece of Javascript programming on Codepen. If you haven't see it, you should, even though it is five years old. It has over 3 million views. To see the best part, drag over it with your RIGHT mouse button.

The original TEARABLE CLOTH

My main learning method is to copy cool things that other people made and try to get it running myself, so I copied his code and made a little demo on my own web page. But, when I tried to show it to someone, I discovered that it didn't work on "finger touch" devices, a.k.a. phones. So I went back to Codepen to read the comments, to see if there was a solution, and sure enough, I found this guy, who had not only adapted it for touch devices, but also figured out how to overlay a photo on the fabric. Try it out yourself.

Put your face on PIXI fabric

Isn't that coolio? Of course, his version is not "tearable." The physics of ripping fabric apart is quite challenging, apparently, which is why the original has 3.5M views. But this guy's addition of a PHOTO made my future-blogger senses tingle. I mean, that's actually useful. You have to display photos anyway, so why not show them dangling on fabric?

Of course, I assumed I could just copy it, change the photo, and give credit to both brilliant guys, but, as always, nothing is every easy, especially when you have no idea what you are doing.

From full screen object to wee little node

PIXI is for game creators, and games usually take over the whole screen. A game is literally a giant canvas, with little objects that go around doing things. All I wanted was the dangling photo mesh, so I could include it in a blog post. To pop it into a div, so to speak.

I took my one Javascript class two years ago, so it took me two full days of trying to understand PIXI and "renderers" and "textures" and "nodes" to get it to work. Basically, I just created a div in my HTML document called "canvas-parent," and I figured out how to get the renderer to plop the new canvas inside of that div. Here is where my code deviates from the master:

let canvas = document.createElement('canvas'); let ctx = canvas.getContext('2d'); var canvasContainer = document.getElementById('canvas-parent'); canvasContainer.appendChild(canvas); ...THEN LATER ... let stage = new PIXI.Container(); let renderer = PIXI.autoDetectRenderer(350, 500, {transparent: true }); canvasContainer.insertBefore(renderer.view, canvas); renderer.render(stage);

Two things are different:

(1.) instead of appending the canvas to the body element with ( document.body.appendChild(canvas); , which puts the fabric-photo at the way bottom of your page, I appended it to my "canvas-parent" div, and

(2.) instead of let renderer = PIXI.autoDetectRenderer(window.innerWidth, window.innerHeight... which creates a full-screen container, I forced it to create a smaller 350x500 rectangle, similar to the size of a typical photo on a blog post.

When that finally worked (oh, the glory!), I thought I was scott free, but it turns out the hardest part was actually managing the CSS. If you look closely at the demo, you will see that he is actually creating TWO canvases. One seems to have the "mesh" and the other seems to have the photo -- also known as the "texture" -- and one lays on top of the other and they move in perfect synchronicity, like pair skaters.

That leads to two issues: positioning, and transparency.

To precisely position something in CSS, you have to use the dreaded position:absolute , which means you have to re-learn the lesson you have undoubtedly learned before, but forgotten about: