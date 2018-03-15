Is your Windows 10 laptop overheating and the CPU racing full speed? Instant fix.

For now apparent reason, my laptop was heating up, and the CPU was racing.

I had two browsers open, but they were not doing anything strenuous. So I googled around and found this:

http://news.softpedia.com/news/windows-10-high-cpu-usage-fix-490908.shtml

I applied "Method 1" and it worked instantly. Like a wild horse that suddenly became tame and friendly.

If you use "Cortana" to set reminders for yourself, you should NOT apply this fix, because that's what gets affected. I don't use Cortana for anything, so I'm a happy camper.