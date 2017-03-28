MYSTERY SOLVED, THIS IS HOW QUICKBOOKS ONLINE "SORTS" YOUR REGISTER.

Continuing the saga of the worst product roll-out in history...

I'm writing this on March 28, 2017

I have a checking account. I want to review every transaction from the beginning to the end. So, I go to Transactions > Chart of Accounts > and choose the account I want. In the first column, "Date," I see a tiny triangle. I quickly figure out that if the triangle is "fat-side-up" it is sorting Oldest > Youngest. Good, that's what I want. I want to start at the beginning, and end at the end.

Yes, but I opened this account on 5/18/15, so why isn't 5/18/15 at the top of the list, if I am sorting oldest to youngest? Instead I see 12/8/16 at the top, which makes so sense, since it is neither the oldest or the youngest.

After getting frustrated, I might have just given up, but I had some serious work to do. I needed to figure out where some mystery transactions are coming from, and I needed to see everything in order, in the order that it happened.

Is that a complicated or exotic desire? To sort a checking account register by by date?

So I opened Excel and I made a chart to figure out what Quickbooks Online might be thinking. Here is how it sorted my transactions.

I have 946 transactions spread over 7 pages. ` SORT WITH FAT PART OF TRIANGLE UP = OLDEST TO YOUNGEST PAGE 1 PAGE 2 PAGE 3 PAGE 4 PAGE 5 PAGE 6 PAGE 7 12/8/2016 8/24/2016 5/25/2016 12/12/2016 12/1/2015 9/16/2015 5/18/2015 3/28/2017 12/18/2016 8/23/2016 5/25/2016 12/12/2016 12/1/2015 9/16/2015 SORT WITH FAT PART OF TRIANGE DOWN = YOUNGEST TO OLDEST PAGE 1 PAGE 2 PAGE 3 PAGE 4 PAGE 5 PAGE 6 PAGE 7 11/4/2015 1/27/2016 5/25/2016 8/4/2016 11/2/2016 2/22/2017 3/28/2017 5/18/2015 11/4/2015 1/27/2016 5/3/2016 8/4/2016 11/7/2016 2/22/2017 `

Well, from the data you can figure out for yourself how this horribly buggy program works. You must start on the "Last" page. If you have 946 transactions spread over 7 pages, you must start on Page 7. There you will see your oldest transactions at the top of the page. So page 7 is really page 1 of your sorted transactions. So, starting on page 7, press the "Previous" button to get to Page 6, which is really Page 2. Then work your way backwards all the way to to Page 1, which is really page 7. Get it? Apparently the junior programmers Intuit hired to make this behemoth never got to the chapter in their textbook called "Pagination."

