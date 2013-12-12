Just a Blogging Platform

Ghost is a platform dedicated to one thing: Publishing. It's beautifully designed, completely customisable and completely Open Source. Ghost allows you to write and publish your own blog, giving you the tools to make it easy and even fun to do. It's simple, elegant, and designed so that you can spend less time messing with making your blog work - and more time blogging.

The Story So Far

In late 2012, John O'Nolan put together a post with some wireframes about his idea for a new blogging platform. After years of frustration building blogs with existing solutions, he wrote a concept for a fictional platform that would be once more about online publishing rather than building complex websites. After a few hundred thousand pageviews in the space of a few days, he realised that other people were looking for the same thing.

Six months later, after many hours of hard work, Ghost was revealed the public for the first time on Kickstarter. It raised more than $100,000 in the first 48 hours of funding, and went on to triple that figure within its 29 day funding period. Having brought on Hannah Wolfe as the development lead for the project, the Ghost prototype received more attention than ever before as people finally saw the platform in action.

On the 14th of October, 2013 - Ghost 0.3 Kerouac was released to the world. Ghost is now completely open and available to everyone, and is in active development. Details of what's coming next can be found on the public roadmap.

We're only just getting started.

What People Are Saying

"If Mr. O’Nolan and Ghost deliver on their big idea that is now a funded project, content innovation may return to the forefront of disruptive conversation." Wired Forbes

"Ghost aims to reboot blogging ... a combination of user-focused design, open-source code & non-profit company" Wired

"Ghost will take your boring blog to the next astral plane ... it looks so darn beautiful." TechCrunch