How to save a Facebook (or any) video to your hard drive

As of April, 2017, this works perfectly. These types of tools tend to disappear as Facebook changes its algorithms, but for now it is fast, free, and effective.

You see a funny cat video on Facebook that you want to save in your archive. Here's what to do:

Right-click it

Choose "Show Video URL"

Right-click to COPY the URL

Go to this website: http://en.savefrom.net/

Paste the URL into the box

There is an option to choose HD (high-def) or SD (standard-def). I always choose the latter because the file size is smaller, and who really needs high-def cat videos?

Press the DOWNLOAD button

Tell it what folder to save to

Done

I've done this dozens of times with no problem. It always offers to add itself as a browser extension, but I say, no thank you.