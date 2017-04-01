How to save a Facebook (or any) video to your hard drive

As of April, 2017, this works perfectly. These types of tools tend to disappear as Facebook changes its algorithms, but for now it is fast, free, and effective.

You see a funny cat video on Facebook that you want to save in your archive. Here's what to do:

  • Right-click it
  • Choose "Show Video URL"
  • Right-click to COPY the URL
  • Go to this website: http://en.savefrom.net/
  • Paste the URL into the box
  • There is an option to choose HD (high-def) or SD (standard-def). I always choose the latter because the file size is smaller, and who really needs high-def cat videos?
  • Press the DOWNLOAD button
  • Tell it what folder to save to
  • Done

I've done this dozens of times with no problem. It always offers to add itself as a browser extension, but I say, no thank you.

Recent Posts

Flickr Stream

Text Widget

Aliquam eget arcu nec nisl imperdiet semper mollis sit amet tortor. Ut ultrices pharetra urna id cursus. Aenean ligula dolor, mollis id eros id, hendrerit malesuada nisi. Suspendisse et pellentesque est. In lobortis velit nec diam sodales, vel gravida nibh porta. Curabitur faucibus lacus ac tellus faucibus posuere. Nam lobortis