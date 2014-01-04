GhostWall Theme Features

GhostWall is a Clean Theme For Ghost. Idea for Portfolio, Showcase, Photographers, Personal Blog and Agency …
Let’s look at GhostWall Features help to enhance value for your site.
Features
- (New) 3 Home Page Styles Option
- (New) 2 Sidebar Styles Option
- (New) Video Tutorials Available
- Flat Design and Fully Responsive
- Built on Twitter Bootstrap 3.0
- Isotope Filtration ($15 value)
- Infinite Scroll
- 15 Colors Option
- Featured Image, Video and Audio Support
- Code Syntax Highlight
- 7 Widget Included: Recent Posts, Facebook Like, Tweets, Flickr, Dribbble, Instagram and Text Widget
- 500+ Google Fonts
- Ajax MailChimp Form Support
- BootStrap Html Shortcode is available
- 3 Comment System Support: Disqus, Google Plus, Facebook
- 369 Icons (Font Awesome 4.0.3)
- Cross-Browser Compatibility FireFox, Safari, Chrome, IE9, IE10, IE11
- Full Documentation
- And more …