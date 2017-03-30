Ensky's seems to be the only "Album Downloader" for Facebook that actually works

I'm making a family photo archive, so I wanted to download 50 photos from a relative's Facebook photo album. I didn't want to download them one by one, so I did some research...

It turns out there are a lot of "album downloaders" out there that are obsolete and don't work with Facebook's latest version. Don't waste your time with "PhotoLive," which is the first thing that comes up on a Google search, even though it became obsolete two years ago. As of March 30, 2017, the only one I found that works is the Chrome extension called "Ensky's Album Downloader for Facebook."

Just add it to Chrome, refresh your facebook page, go to a photo album, and push the little button in Chrome's top right corner that looks like this: