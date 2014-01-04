GhostWall Theme Features

GhostWall is a Clean Theme For Ghost. Idea for Portfolio, Showcase, Photographers, Personal Blog and Agency … Let’s look at GhostWall Features help to enhance value for your site. Features (New) 3 Home Page Styles Option (New) 2 Sidebar Styles Option (New) Video Tutorials Available Flat Design and Fully Responsive

GhostWall

GhostWall is a Clean Theme For Ghost. Idea for Portfolio, Showcase, Photographers, Personal Blog and Agency …

Let’s look at GhostWall Features help to enhance value for your site.

Standard Sidebar Style

Simple Sidebar Style

Gallery Style

Fully Responsive

Features

  • (New) 3 Home Page Styles Option
  • (New) 2 Sidebar Styles Option
  • (New) Video Tutorials Available
  • Flat Design and Fully Responsive
  • Built on Twitter Bootstrap 3.0
  • Isotope Filtration ($15 value)
  • Infinite Scroll
  • 15 Colors Option
  • Featured Image, Video and Audio Support
  • Code Syntax Highlight
  • 7 Widget Included: Recent Posts, Facebook Like, Tweets, Flickr, Dribbble, Instagram and Text Widget
  • 500+ Google Fonts
  • Ajax MailChimp Form Support
  • BootStrap Html Shortcode is available
  • 3 Comment System Support: Disqus, Google Plus, Facebook
  • 369 Icons (Font Awesome 4.0.3)
  • Cross-Browser Compatibility FireFox, Safari, Chrome, IE9, IE10, IE11
  • Full Documentation
  • And more …
Theme Feature
Son Pham
Son Pham

You're live! Nice. We've put together a little post to introduce you to the Ghost editor and get you started.

Recent Posts

Flickr Stream

Text Widget

Aliquam eget arcu nec nisl imperdiet semper mollis sit amet tortor. Ut ultrices pharetra urna id cursus. Aenean ligula dolor, mollis id eros id, hendrerit malesuada nisi. Suspendisse et pellentesque est. In lobortis velit nec diam sodales, vel gravida nibh porta. Curabitur faucibus lacus ac tellus faucibus posuere. Nam lobortis